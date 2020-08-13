Walter Bradshaw Hokanson



April 12, 1932 ~ August 10, 2020



"Father to Many"







Walter Bradshaw Hokanson passed away August 10, 2020.



He was born April 12, 1932, to Walter L. and Margaret Bradshaw Hokanson in Ogden, Utah.



He married Lola Ranae Kapp on June 23, 1956. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.



Walter served in the U.S. Army in the Korean conflict as the B.A.R. man for the 32nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, Able Company. He retired from Hill AFB after 32 years of service.



He served faithfully as a finance clerk in various wards of his church for more than 50 years. He was a longtime member of Hooper 2nd Ward.



Walter touched the lives of many people with his quiet humility and life of goodness. He was a very hard worker and always very active, including the day of his passing. He was frugal and exceptionally talented at repairing things.



He had a great love for his family and many people were touched by his kind and gentle spirit. He virtually never raised his voice, spoke negatively of another person, nor failed to see the good in others. Yet somehow this quiet, peaceful person was the life of every party and delighted all of us with his keen wit and sense of humor. We love you, Dad.



Walter is survived by his wife and six children: Kathy (Darrell) Allison, Newport News, Virginia; Walter Douglas Hokanson, Blackfoot, Idaho; Nancy (David) Corey, West Point; Karol (James) Newman, West Point; Andrew (Tricia) Hokanson, Plain City; Jennifer (Jeff) Connell, Hooper. He is the proudest grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 35 (and counting) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Cleo Vickery and Lee Saathoff.



Preceded in death by one son, his parents, three brothers, and two sisters.



A Viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1:00 to 1:45 pm followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 pm at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.





