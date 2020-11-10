Menu
Walter Holder
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 13, 1925
DIED
November 7, 2020
Walter Holder's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jefferson Memorial Trussville in Birmingham, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jefferson Memorial Trussville website.

Published by Jefferson Memorial Trussville on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home
1591 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, Alabama 35235
Funeral services provided by:
Jefferson Memorial Trussville
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
November 11, 2020