Walter Hunzeker
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 3, 1945
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Walter Hunzeker's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt in Humboldt, NE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt website.

Published by Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Humboldt
207 N. Nemaha Street, Humboldt, Nebraska 68376
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Humboldt Cemetery
First Street, Humboldt, Nebraska 68376
Funeral services provided by:
Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt
GUEST BOOK
