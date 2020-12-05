Walter Hunzeker's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt in Humboldt, NE .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt website.
Published by Wherry Mortuary - Humboldt on Dec. 5, 2020.
