Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Karp
1959 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1959
DIED
November 16, 2020
Walter Karp's passing at the age of 61 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. in New Kensington, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
Beth Jacob Cemetery
, New Kensington, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Deepest sympathy, Marshall and the Karp Family. So sorry for your loss. May you all be comforted. Keeping you in our thoughts.

Becky Foryt Johnston and Keith Johnston
Becky Foryt Johnston
Friend
November 18, 2020
Deepest Sympathy and prayers to Walter's family, I worked with Walter at Shop n Save, R.I.P. DARLENE BRUCKER
darlene j brucker
Coworker
November 18, 2020
Another Greenwald Classmate. He was a great kid. Very few equaled his Love for the Fire Service. To the Karp family and to all who knew and loved him, you have my deepest sympathies. He will be missed.
John Albanese
Classmate
November 18, 2020
I met Walter in elementary school, he was a kind and happy kid,always a smile on his face .even after graduating when I seen him he had a kind greeting for me.
Michael Valchar
Classmate
November 18, 2020