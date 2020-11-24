Menu
Walter McGourty
1944 - 2020
December 23, 1944
October 27, 2020
Walter McGourty's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations in Boca Raton, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

Published by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations on Nov. 24, 2020.

Published by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Advent Lutheran Church Boca Raton
300 East, FL-794, Boca Raton, Florida 33431
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
