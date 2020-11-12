Menu
Walter McQuaig
1956 - 2020
BORN
May 5, 1956
DIED
November 4, 2020
Walter McQuaig's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Countryside Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Countryside Chapel
9185 NE 21st Ave, Anthony, Florida 32617
Nov
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Countryside Chapel
9185 NE 21st Ave, Anthony, Florida 32617
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
