Walter McQuaig's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Countryside Funeral Home website.
Published by Countryside Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
