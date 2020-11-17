Menu
Walter Nowak
1950 - 2020
BORN
December 7, 1950
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Walter Nowak's passing at the age of 69 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield in Springfield, MA .

Published by Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services - Springfield
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, MA 01151
Nov
21
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services
15 Ludlow Avenue, Springfield, Massachusetts 01151
Nov
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Dear Eddy and Paula, our deepest condolences in the loss of your brother/brother in law. May all the years of memories, laughs and love help to ease your pain during this difficult time. Our hearts, and prayers are with you .
Cheryl Witek
Friend
November 16, 2020