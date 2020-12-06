Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Powell
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1948
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Phillies
Walter Powell's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Viewing
9:30a.m.
St. John Chrysostom.
617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pennsylvania 19086
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John Chrysostom.
617 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, Pennsylvania 19086
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.