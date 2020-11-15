Menu
Walter Quigley
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 31, 1942
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Okinawa
philadelphia eagles
philadelphia phillies
pottstown high school
Walter Quigley's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lansing Funeral Home in Lansing, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lansing Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Committal
1:00p.m.
Highland Memorial Park
701 Farmington Avenue, Pottstown, Pennsylvania 19464
Lansing Funeral Home
