With great sorrow, we announce that Curtis Radke, age 40, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020. Previously from Upper St. Clair, he currently resided in Monaca. Curtis was the devoted and loving father of Vera, Isaac, and Ari, and loving stepfather to Asher; much-beloved son of Sharon Curtis Radke (Lou) and William Radke (Lynn); grandson of Lillian P. and the late Carl F. Radke and the late Walter M. and Eunice C. Curtis; treasured brother of W. Carl Radke. Curtis was also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins; by his children's mother, Rachel Radke; and by his loving partner, Rachel Kruze.
Born in Munster, Indiana, Curtis graduated from Upper St. Clair high school and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Curtis was an exceptional baseball player from a young age and took great joy in playing. He was an enthusiastic, talented gardener who loved and relished making things grow. He was a skilled and hard-working mason and bricklayer. Curtis was an avid festival-music fan of The Grateful Dead and Phish, and frequented many of their shows. Most of all, he cherished time spent with his precious children, who were the center of his world. Curtis was a kind, gentle, and trusting soul who was a friend to many and loved by all. He touched many lives, and he will be forever missed.
Friends will be received at Beinhauer Family Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317 on Saturday, August 15, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. A private memorial service will be held for family members in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Saturday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Curtis's memory to The Gaiser Center, Butler, PA, www.gaisercenter.com.
To view a live stream of the Memorial Service go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89428821618#success
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.