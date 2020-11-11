Menu
Walter Rudisill
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1943
DIED
November 8, 2020
Walter Rudisill's passing at the age of 77 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services in Bessemer City, NC .

Published by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Church of God of Lincolnton
1435 Riverview Rd, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092
Nov
16
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Church of God of Lincolnton
1435 Riverview Rd, Lincolnton, North Carolina 28092
Funeral services provided by:
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
