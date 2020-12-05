Menu
Walter Schroeder
1931 - 2020
BORN
January 26, 1931
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Catholic
Disabled American Veterans
US Army
VFW
Walter Schroeder's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home in Leipsic, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home website.

Published by Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
129 St.Mary's St., Leipsic, Ohio 45856
Funeral services provided by:
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
