Walter Vinyard
1931 - 2020
BORN
December 15, 1931
DIED
October 31, 2020
Walter Vinyard's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Krestridge Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel
505 Austin Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Nov
7
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fifth Street Baptist Church
1009 5th Street, Levelland, Texas 79336
Nov
7
Interment
3:00p.m.
Whitharral Cemeter
Kansas Road, Whitharral, Texas 79380
Krestridge Funeral Home
