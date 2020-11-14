Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Whitehead
1947 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1947
DIED
November 12, 2020
Walter Whitehead's passing at the age of 73 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Walter in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shannon Family Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Shannon Family Mortuary on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St Cecilia Catholic Church
1301 Sycamore Ave, Tustin, California 92780
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.