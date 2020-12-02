Menu
Walter Widdifield
1958 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1958
DIED
November 23, 2020
Walter Widdifield's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fluker Funeral Home in Waycross, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fluker Funeral Home website.

Published by Fluker Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
High Bluff Cemetery
High Bluff Road, Hoboken, Georgia 31522
Funeral services provided by:
Fluker Funeral Home
