Wanda Bounds
1956 - 2020
BORN
August 18, 1956
DIED
November 6, 2020
Wanda Bounds's passing at the age of 64 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
First United Pentecostal Church of Leakesville
1000 HWY 57 S, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Nov
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First United Pentecostal Church of Leakesville
1000 HWY 57 S, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
