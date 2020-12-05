Menu
Wanda Carney
1930 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1930
DIED
September 7, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Special Olympics
United Methodist Church
University Of Washington
Wanda Carney's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, September 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home in Seattle, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wanda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Howden-Kennedy Funeral Home
