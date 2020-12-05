Menu
Wanda Edmunds
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1954
DIED
July 26, 2020
Wanda Edmunds's passing at the age of 65 on Sunday, July 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wanda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.

Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Glovers A.M.E. Church
16 Glover Church Road, Calhoun Falls, South Carolina 29628
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
