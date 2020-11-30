Menu
Wanda Gaines
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1958
DIED
November 18, 2020
Wanda Gaines's passing at the age of 62 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, MD .

Published by Henry Funeral Home, P.A. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613
Funeral services provided by:
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
