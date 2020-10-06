Wanda Rose (Oslosky) Gressman, 89, affectionately known to her grandchildren and others as "Bubba," died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at UPMC East, Monroeville, PA. She was born July 19, 1931, in Export, a daughter of the late John and Rose (Kudray) Oslosky. Wanda was a manager at Dick's Diner in Murrysville for over 42 years and later a greeter at Walmart in Delmont, which she enjoyed because it gave her the opportunity to talk to people all day. Wanda loved cooking (and forcefully telling guests to eat second and third portions), laughing, coffee, sunbathing, ice cream, going on amusement park rides, Las Vegas, Acapulco, spoiling her grandchildren with towers of presents every Christmas (and all year round), watching Cash Cab, being with people, shopping, baking thousands of cookies during the holidays, storytelling, practical jokes, dancing and parties (with music the louder the better!), and gambling. She was frequently spotted in her brown, polka-dot bikini sunbathing on the pool deck, the shores of Keystone Lake, or anywhere the sun could be found. She had many friends and could barely walk down the street - anywhere - without running into someone she knew. Later in life, she never passed up the opportunity to go to a casino, where you could find her for hours on end at the same slot machine and hear her "Yah-hoo!" from across the casino when she won, which she always did. And in typical Wanda fashion, she demanded to be cremated with two pounds of REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups and a bottle of 100 Proof Southern Comfort, and to have part of her ashes spread at her favorite sunbathing spot (by boat, if available). She was one of a kind. In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Wayne Gressman; five brothers, Albert, Andrew, Leonard, Henry, and Stanley; and three sisters, Marjorie Negich, Mary Tokarz, and Irene Mikeska Muka. Surviving Wanda are her sons, John (Paula) Gressman, of Fountain Hills, AZ, and George (Roberta) Gressman, of Export; three grandchildren, Justin (Jami) Gressman, Christy Gressman, and Sara (John) Conroy; one great-grandchild, Finn Conroy, to whom Wanda was a "Great Bubba"; brothers and sisters, Edward, George, Helen Loughner, and John; and also many nieces and nephews. A private family viewing for Wanda was held last week. A memorial will be held at a later date followed by an interment of ashes at Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont. Arrangements entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont, 724-468-8381.

Published by Bash-Nied Funeral Home from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.