Wanda Hawes
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1936
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion Auxiliary
Wanda Hawes's passing at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup in Greenup, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup website.

Published by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Greenup Cemetery
301 N. Embarras Highway, Greenup, Illinois 62428
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
