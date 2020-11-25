Menu
Wanda Holton
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 13, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
Wanda Holton's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

service information is available at the Northern Indiana Funeral Care website.

Published by Northern Indiana Funeral Care on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Orange Township Cemetery
County Road 175 East, Brimfield, Indiana 46784
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
