Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wanda Huddlestun
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1935
DIED
November 16, 2020
Wanda Huddlestun's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup in Greenup, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wanda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Block Cemetery
, Greenup, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We are very sorry for your loss
Dave and Jane Sappenfield
November 18, 2020
Deepest Sympathies
Lowell Barkley
November 18, 2020