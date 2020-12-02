Menu
Wanda Huggins
1931 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1931
DIED
November 29, 2020
Wanda Huggins's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium in Lexington, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road P.O. Box 1613, Lexington, SC 29071
Dec
4
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road P.O. Box 1613, Lexington, SC 29071
Dec
4
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Lexington Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
