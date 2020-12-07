Menu
Wanda Hutchison
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1941
DIED
December 4, 2020
Wanda Hutchison's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville in Byesville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wanda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville website.

Published by Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Black-Epperson Funeral Home
231 E Main Ave. P.O. Box 55, Byesville, Ohio 43723
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Black-Epperson Funeral Home
231 E Main Ave. P.O. Box 55, Byesville, Ohio 43723
Funeral services provided by:
Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville
