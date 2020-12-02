Menu
Wanda Kowalczyk
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 14, 1924
DIED
December 1, 2020
Wanda Kowalczyk's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slomski Funeral Home in Erie, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Slomski Funeral Home website.

Published by Slomski Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
507 East 26th St, Erie, Pennsylvania 16504
Funeral services provided by:
Slomski Funeral Home
