Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wanda Scott
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1949
DIED
November 1, 2020
Wanda Scott's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations in Loudon, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wanda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations, Inc.
2048 Mulberry Street,, Loudon, Tennessee 37774
Nov
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations, Inc.
2048 Mulberry Street,, Loudon, Tennessee 37774
Funeral services provided by:
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.