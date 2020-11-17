Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wanda Snyder
1941 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1941
DIED
November 16, 2020
Wanda Snyder's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Divine Mercy Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wanda in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Divine Mercy Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
943 Powers St., New Haven, Indiana
Nov
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
943 Powers St, New Haven, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.