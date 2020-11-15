Menu
Wanda Trent
1939 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1939
DIED
November 12, 2020
Wanda Trent's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home in Steelville, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Britton-Bennett Funeral Home website.

Published by Britton-Bennett Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Britton-Bennett Funeral Home
110 Cedar St. / P.O. Box 457, Steelville, Missouri 65565
Funeral services provided by:
Britton-Bennett Funeral Home
