Waneda White
1925 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1925
DIED
November 17, 2020
Waneda White's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bacher Funeral Home in Akron, OH .

Published by Bacher Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44319
Nov
20
Service
7:00p.m.
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road, Akron, OH 44319
Michael Cercell
November 19, 2020