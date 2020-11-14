Warren Cawley's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evins Funeral home in Modesto, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Warren in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Evins Funeral home website.
Published by Evins Funeral home on Nov. 14, 2020.
