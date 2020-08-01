Warren Robert Marquardt passed away on July 30, 2020 after a courageous struggle with his health. Warren was born on April 12, 1928 in New Ulm, Minnesota to Robert H. Marquardt and Minnie A. Schroeder. Warren was the fifth of six children. He was married to Avalyn L. Butler on July 14, 1950 in Ogden, Utah and was sealed to his companion in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 12, 1953. Their 70th year of marriage was celebrated on July 14, 2020. They were the proud parents of three adopted children, and Sophia Goodman, a student with the LDS Indian Placement Program, also spent two years in the home.



Warren was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He joined the Church shortly after his marriage and was a faithful member throughout his entire life. He served primarily in an executive capacity. He was a finance clerk, councilor in two bishoprics, Bishop, Stake Clerk, and High Councilor. He also worked in the Name Extraction Program for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a ward/home teacher/ministering brother, he had the distinction of maintaining a 100% contact record throughout all his years of service. Warren loved temple service and spent his before work hours in the Ogden Temple for many years. After retiring, he attended the temple four days a week.



Warren learned the plumbing business from his father who owned a hardware/plumbing store in the village of Vesta, Minnesota where the family located after moving from New Ulm. By the time he was twelve years of age, he had both qualified for and passed the tests necessary to receive his state license of plumbing. After moving to Ogden, Warren worked primarily in the wholesale plumbing business due to increasing health issues. In spite of his health, his plumbing skills were used to assist many of his friends and acquaintances. Near the end of his working career, he managed a wholesale tire outlet for Dick Morrison Tire Company.



Warren was a proud citizen of the United States of America. He served in the United States Army and in the Army Reserves. He was recalled into service at the beginning of the Korean War and served until health concerns made it necessary to be honorably discharged.



Warren is survived by his wife Avalyn and his children: Shelley M. (Daniel) Balistreri, Robert Parley Marquardt, and Bryce Warren (Shawn Day) Marquardt. He leaves five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Warren was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.



Because Warren was a quiet man and did not enjoy the lime light, he requested a private graveside service to be attended by family members. A viewing for his family will be held prior to the services. Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street.



Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund or Encompass Health and Hospice.



