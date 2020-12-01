Waymon Hunt's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Waymon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home website.
Published by Heritage Memorial Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
