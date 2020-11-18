Menu
Wayne Beebe
1942 - 2020
BORN
October 6, 1942
DIED
November 15, 2020
Wayne Beebe's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty in Liberty, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty website.

Published by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home & Monuments
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Nov
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home & Monuments
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188, Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Funeral services provided by:
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
