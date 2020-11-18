Wayne Beebe's passing at the age of 78 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty in Liberty, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty website.
Published by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.