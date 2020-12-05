Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne Champer
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 24, 1932
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Wayne Champer's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Boyd Born Funeral Home
122 W Columbia Street, Marion, OH 43302-3906
Funeral services provided by:
Boyd Born Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.