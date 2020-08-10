Wayne Stark Cluff, 67, Passed away at home on August 3rd 2020. Wayne was born in Boise, Idaho on September 16, 1952, and was the eleventh of twelve children born to Sidney and Hilda Cluff.

Wayne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During a church dance he met the love of his life, Linda Rae Hawker. They married on Nov. 2nd, 1973. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Idaho Falls temple on June 11, 1977. They later had four children, Adam, Carrie, Kevin and Preston.

Wayne loved woodwork. He would go on to make his children triple bunk beds, as well as lamps and decorative cabinets, headboards and more for his family. He also built a full deck and ramp for his wheelchair bound son Kevin.

Wayne was amazing at mechanics. Bring him a broken vehicle and he could fix it. Throughout his life He never bought a new car because he knew how to fix it to run like new. Wayne was often found helping friends and family with their vehicles as well.

Wayne also knew how to drive Semi Trucks, he worked for Cover Club to help support his growing family. He loved the open road and photographing beautiful scenery along the way. He would bring photographs home to show his family and friends.

Later in life, Wayne started working for himself. With the help of his Son Preston, they would gather old cars, appliances etc. Anything made of metal. They would tear them apart and separate the different types of metal and recycle them. Many people in the community would come to him for help to get rid of "junk".

He is survived by his Sons, Adam H Cluff, Preston H Cluff, and Daughter Carrie (Leonel) Cluff Lopez. His brothers, Leland, Larry, Bruce, Sidney (Sid), Ronald (Ron), Jerry (Jer), Wesley (Wes) Cluff and sisters Mary Ann Squires and Rexalee Jolley.

He was proceeded in death by his Parents Sidney (Hilda) Rex Cluff, Bother Walt Cluff, Sister Lorna Clymens, Wife Linda Rae Hawker and Son Kevin H Cluff.

Viewing services will be held Wednesday August 12th from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Russon Brothers Mortuary at 295 North Main St. in Bountiful, Utah. Graveside service will follow at the Bountiful, Utah Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.