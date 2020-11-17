Wayne Curry's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Potter Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Potter Funeral Chapel on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.