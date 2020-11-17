Menu
Wayne Curry
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1941
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
USAF
Wayne Curry's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, ID .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 E. Main Street, Emmett, Idaho 83617
Nov
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 E. Main Street, Emmett, Idaho 83617
