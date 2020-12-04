Menu
Wayne Diffenderfer
1964 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1964
DIED
December 2, 2020
Wayne Diffenderfer's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sanders Funeral Care in Kingman, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sanders Funeral Care website.

Published by Sanders Funeral Care on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Care
203 S 1st Street, PO Box 100, Kingman, Indiana 47952
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Care
