Wayne Boyd Eastman

December 14, 1941 ~ October 20, 2020



On the morning of October 20, 2020, Wayne passed away at home with his daughters by his side. Wayne was born in Ogden, Utah, to Alice Borger Eastman and Arnold Leslie Eastman. Siblings, Betty Jean, Arnold Jimmy, Richard Arthur, and George Henry Eastman. Wayne married Lena Mae Miller in June of 1973, she brought with her his beloved daughters Patty, Georgia and Alisha.



Wayne was raised to help out everyone he could, he always took pride in being there for his family and friends, expecting nothing in return. He was a wonderful, loving, example for his children to follow and remember him by. His older brother Richard said, to transpose the old movie "Little Big Man", Wayne was small of stature, but he was big in heart.



Wayne attended Ben Lomond High School where he ran track and loved to brag that he was able to jump above his head. He loved his hobbies, he bowled in a league and played golf for many years until his bad hips forced him to stop, then he took up woodworking and painting, leaving each of his kids a painting of the mountains to remember him by.



Wayne worked for many years at Farr's Ice Cream, he was also a plant manager at Brill West, he most recently worked for the Ogden City Parks department.



Wayne is survived by his five children, Patty (Randy) Galloway, Georgia (Marc) Payne, Alisha Miller, Christy Eastman, and Wayne Eastman Jr. his two brothers, Richard, and George, his eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Betty Jean Stalcup, and Jim Eastman, his wife Lena, and his grandson Jordan Mangel.



The family would like to thank Inspiration Hospice, nurse Jennifer Bell in particular, for moving heaven and earth so our Dad could pass at home with his children around him.



Dad, we will forever miss hearing your voice, being able to ask your advice, and just having you there with us every day; we will carry your love with us always.



Cremation services by Aaron's Mortuary. Per his request no services will be held, his ashes are to be scattered in the mountains above Ogden, UT.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.