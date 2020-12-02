Menu
Wayne Enos
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1953
DIED
November 30, 2020
Wayne Enos's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Countryside Funeral Home website.

Published by Countryside Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Countryside Chapel
9185 NE 21st Ave, Anthony, Florida 32617
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Countryside Chapel
9185 NE 21st Ave, Anthony, Florida 32617
Funeral services provided by:
Countryside Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.