Wayne Harrison
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 18, 1938
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
American Cancer Society
Wayne Harrison's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Horan & McConaty in Centennial, CO .

Published by Horan & McConaty on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
11:15a.m.
Horan & McConaty - Centennial
5303 East County Line Road, Centennial, Colorado 80122
Funeral services provided by:
Horan & McConaty
