Wayne T. King passed away on October 7, 2020, at 75, in Riverdale, Utah.



Wayne was born June 19, 1945, to Marden King and Ellen Taylor in Glendale, California. He had one sister Karen and a brother Robert. He lived in Burbank, California for most of his life and moved to Riverdale, Utah in 2015.



His father passed away when Wayne was four years old, and his mother passed away when he was 16 years old. Bud and Bernice Keysor became his guardians when his mother passed away.



Wayne graduated from John Burroughs High School, where he met many life-long friends.



He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a missionary in the Florida Mission in 1965. He served part of the mission in Puerto Rico. He also served as a Scout Director, High Councilman, and primary teacher.



Wayne married Christine Altop on February 14, 1972, at the Salt Lake Temple.



He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the School of Business from Brigham Young University in 1969. He received his law degree from Southwestern University School of Law in 1977.



He practiced law in Valencia, California, in solo practice and as a partner in his law firm Thompson & King.



Wayne was an avid reader. He loved to go fishing and playing cards with his buddies.



He was tender, sweet, and compassionate. He had a soft spot for people who needed help. He alleviated pain wherever he could.



Wife Christine King survives him; his favorite child, daughter Kelly (Matt) King Anderson, his son Justin King; three grandchildren; Britain, Emma, and Isabella Anderson.



Wayne's funeral services will be held on October 12, 2020, 11 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden UT. A viewing will be prior to services from 10:00 – 10:40 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Blvd, Ogden, UT.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.