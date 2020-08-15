Of North Braddock, age 73, on Thursday, August 13, 2020.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Katie Mapp and his brother, George (surviving spouse, May) Mapp.



He is survived by his brothers, Dave (Nanci) Mapp and Kenneth (Kathy) Mapp, along with his niece, Angela and his nephews, Dave (Kate) Mapp and Kevin (Shelley) Mapp. Wayne was the great-uncle of Bridger and Hazel Mapp and the cousin of Diane (Johnny) Luccarelli.



Wayne was employed at Motor Coils in Braddock for over 30 years before retiring. In his younger days, he was a volunteer fireman with North Braddock's #2 Station. He was a life member of the North Braddock Amvets, Post #60.



Wayne spent the best years of his life with his dear friend, Bob Roman, at his camp along French Creek in Cochranton. He also enjoyed visits to French Creek with his deceased friend, Bob "Woody" Jones, and with all his extended family and friends. Wayne was an exceptional hunter and fisherman and was an avid fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams,



Wayne-O will be missed by all who loved him.



Friends are welcome on Monday from 2-7pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 7 p.m.

