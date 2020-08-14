Age 87 of Turtle Creek passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Alice J. (Friez) Matheys. Loving father of Patricia L. (husband, Gill) Sanchez and Christy A. (husband, Jack) Newman; grandfather of Bradley (wife, Pamela) Lloyd, Leslie (husband, Brian) Thomas, and Mitchell & Jordan Newman; great grandfather of Reagan, Weston, Lilyan, Bennett, & Abram; brother of Patty (husband "Forty") Watt, and the late Chuck, Bill, Jack (surviving spouse, Nancy), and Robert (surviving spouse, Norma) Matheys; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Wayne was an Army Veteran that served in the Korean War as a medic. He was an avid sports fan, loved his family more than life itself, and was an active, lifelong member of Electric Heights Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held Saturday, 11 AM at the Electric Heights United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial. Arrangements by the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Memorial contributions may be made to Electric Heights United Methodist Church, 601 James St., Turtle Creek, PA 15145.

