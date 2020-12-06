Menu
Wayne Miller
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1939
DIED
November 9, 2020
Wayne Miller's passing at the age of 80 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton in Trenton, MO .

Published by Slater Funeral Home - Trenton on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Resthaven Mortuary
310 North Hwy 65, Trenton, Missouri 64683
Funeral services provided by:
Slater Funeral Home - Trenton
