Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne Olson
1931 - 2020
BORN
March 25, 1931
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Salvation Army
Westinghouse
Wayne Olson's passing at the age of 89 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
Woodlawn Cemetery
Dec
1
Interment
11:30a.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
2130 Woodlawn Dr., Gwynn Oak, Maryland 21207
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.