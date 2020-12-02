Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne Olson
1972 - 2020
BORN
February 23, 1972
DIED
November 17, 2020
Wayne Olson's passing at the age of 48 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute in Little Chute, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal St., Little Chute, Wisconsin 54140
Nov
28
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
101 Canal St., Little Chute, Wisconsin 54140
Funeral services provided by:
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.