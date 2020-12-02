Wayne Olson's passing at the age of 48 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute in Little Chute, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute website.
Published by Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home - Little Chute on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.