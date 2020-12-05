Menu
Wayne Perry
1933 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1933
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
National Kidney Foundation
United Methodist Church
United States Navy
Wayne Perry's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winterrowd Funeral Home in Streator, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winterrowd Funeral Home website.

Published by Winterrowd Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Phillips Cemetery
675 E Rd, Streator, Illinois 61364
Funeral services provided by:
Winterrowd Funeral Home
RIP Wayne, Family Friend, Work Mate, Joyce and I are thinking of all of you
ROBERT SCHMITZ
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Wayne was great man and mentor to me as a young man, he was always willing to help with my projects. I remember the day he took me hunting on his parents farm, it was a wonderful day.
He had a " Whizzer" bike that he had given to my brother and I would drive it up and down our driveway, great memories.
Jeff Zurlinden
Neighbor
December 1, 2020