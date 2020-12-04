Wayne Rhodes's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kennedale, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery website.
Published by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.