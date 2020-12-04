Menu
Wayne Rhodes
1954 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1954
DIED
December 1, 2020
Wayne Rhodes's passing at the age of 66 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery in Kennedale, TX .

Published by Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Park
500 Kennedale Sublett Rd, Kennedale, Texas 76060
Dec
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Denton
1100 Malone St, Denton, Texas 76201
Funeral services provided by:
Emerald Hills Funeral Home & Cemetery
