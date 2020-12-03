Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wayne Thomas
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1937
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Lions Club
Wayne Thomas's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cottle Funeral Home - Troup in Troup, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wayne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cottle Funeral Home - Troup website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cottle Funeral Home - Troup on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mason Cemetery
Hwy 64, Arp, Texas 75750
Funeral services provided by:
Cottle Funeral Home - Troup
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.